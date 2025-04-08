iPhone 17 Air Real Life Photos Leaked and It Looks Seriously Thin

After launching the iPhone 16e, Apple is once again set to shuffle its iPhone lineup with a new device. It is highly rumored that Apple is planning to launch an iPhone 17 ‘Air’ this year in spring, along with other iPhone 17 series models. The rumored iPhone is touted to be ultra slim, and now we have leaked photos of the iPhone 17 Air.

Reputed leaker Majin Bu posted leaked photos of iPhone 17 Air yesterday on X. Mind it, these are not renders, but real-life photos. The photos fall in line with the design leaks of the iPhone 17 Air, and the upcoming iPhone looks really slim.

iPhone 17 Air pic.twitter.com/SxMfuL9WWj — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) April 7, 2025

As rumored, the iPhone 17 Air has a single rear camera sitting atop a wide, Pixel-like camera module. The iPhone has a Camera Control button as well as an Action Button on the sides. If leaks are to be believed, the iPhone 17 Air will be around 5mm thick, and the photos posted by Majin Bu have almost confirmed that it will be really thin. For comparison, the M4 iPad Pro that Apple launched last year, claiming it to be the thinnest iPad ever, was just 5.1mm thick.

However, the thinness comes with its own set of disadvantages. Apple has reportedly eliminated the physical SIM card slot on the iPhone 17 Air to get the required thinness. Also, the battery capacity of the iPhone 17 Air will be something that could surprise many.

Under Majin Bu’s post, several people have commented that iPhone 17 Air could bring back the infamous ‘Bendgate’ due to its ultra-thin design. It remains to be seen how Apple tackles this particular issue.

As for pricing, the iPhone 17 Air is rumored to retail around $899 but with the latest Tariff announcement from POTUS, the pricing could be on the higher side as well.