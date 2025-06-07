iMessage Could Soon Borrow a Feature or Two from WhatsApp

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is just a few days away, and we are all anticipating big changes coming to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. Among these big changes, there’s a new report suggesting that iMessage is getting some new upgrades like chat backgrounds and polls arriving on the app.

This report comes from Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, who outlined these iMessage changes. He discussed, “The two main changes are the ability to create polls and set a background image. The backgrounds will sync between devices, including those of other users, meaning that you and the people you are chatting with have the same look.”

The option to set background images is something iMessage users have been asking for years. Though, I am not so stoked about them being visible to other users. It would be better if they remained private, similar to how Chat theme works on WhatsApp.

Polls are also coming to iMessage, and according to a 9to5 Mac, it will have Apple Intelligence integration. The AI should be able to suggest a poll based on the context of the conversation. This, of course, does not bode well for privacy, but we will get more details on this feature when WWDC 25 rolls around.

I have no clue what took Apple so long to introduce these features to their app, and if this is all that we can expect for iMessage in iOS 26. But what are your thoughts about these changes? Let us know in the comments below.