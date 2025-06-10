Liquid Glass: Apple Introduces Delightful and Elegant New Software Design

Even though we have been hearing leaks and rumors of Apple’s bold new design for weeks, the reveal of Liquid Glass, Apple’s brand new design language across their lineup of devices, during WWDC 2025 still came as a big surprise.

Liquid Glass brings a clear and translucent 3D effect to the interface. Elements like buttons, menus, and toggles refract light, mimicking glass or a water droplet. The glass design, as revealed by Apple, is inspired by the “depth and dimensionality of visionOS” and brings coherence and familiarity across devices.

Image Credit: Apple

According to Alan Dye, Apple’s Vice President of Human Interface Design, “It combines the optical qualities of glass with a fluidity only Apple can achieve, as it transforms depending on your content or context. It lays the foundation for new experiences in the future and, ultimately, it makes even the simplest of interactions more fun and magical.”

Image Credit: Apple

The beauty of Apple’s Liquid Glass is in the details. Menus, tab bars, and other elements will give you a glimpse of the content behind them, as if they are floating on top of it. This is also where the liquid part comes into motion. All these tiny elements will shift, squeeze, and expand according to the content and apps.

Image Credit: Apple

This can be best experienced on the company’s first-party apps like Apple Music, Camera, Photos, Safari, FaceTime, and more. It also opens room for more personalization, especially on macOS 26 Tahoe, where you can change the icon colors to match the wallpapers. It also works quite well with the dark theme.

Image Credit: Apple

However, not many people are going to be instant fans of this design language. But I think of it as just a start. As more iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS 26 betas start rolling out, the design aesthetics of Liquid Glass will only start looking better.

What are your thoughts on Apple’s Liquid Glass? Do you like it, or would you rather not update your iPhone at all? Let us know in the comments below.