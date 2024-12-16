iPhone 17 Air Price Expected to be Less than Pro Models: Report

Next year, Apple plans to deliver a breakthrough in the iPhone lineup with its slimmest-ever iPhone, beating the decade-old iPhone 6 with a 6.9mm frame. Expected to arrive in September 2025, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the iPhone Plus model. According to a paywalled report by The Wall Street Journal, Apple is gearing up to introduce a series of ‘major design’ and ‘format changes’ for future iPhone models.

The report corroborates the previous rumors that the iPhone 17 Air will boast an ultra-thin design which will make it significantly thinner than the current iPhone models. Although the report didn’t mention a specific measurement, we’ve heard rumors indicating that the iPhone 17 Air could be anywhere from 5mm to 6.25mm thin, which sounds impressive. For reference, the current iPhone 16 lineup starts at 7.8mm. If this turns out to be legit, the iPhone 17 Air would beat the iPhone 6 which measures 6.9mm, to grab the title of the thinnest iPhone ever. iPhone 16 Pro Max (Image Credits: Beebom)

Aligning with the previous rumors, the WSJ report suggests that the iPhone 17 Air might lack some features available on the Pro models. For instance, the iPhone 17 Air is likely to feature a ‘simplified’ camera. We’ve previously heard that the iPhone 17 Air would arrive with a single 48MP camera on its rear panel.

Initially, there were rumors that the iPhone 17 Air would be the new flagship, surpassing the $1,199 price tag of the Pro Max model. However, the WSJ report mentions that the iPhone 17 Air would be cheaper than the Pro models. Currently, the iPhone Pro models start at $999. The iPhone 17 Air might cost $899, as it would be replacing the Plus model.

WSJ says that the iPhone 17 Air would please users who crave a sleeker iPhone and don’t mind a few compromises. Well, Apple is absolutely betting big on the ultra-thin form factor with the upcoming iPhone 17 Air. The Cupertino tech giant is likely to introduce iPhone 17 Air in September 2025, alongside the other iPhone 17 models.