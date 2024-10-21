iPhone 16 Bug Causing Random Freezes and Restarts, Updates Fails to Fix the Issue

Just over a month after the iPhone 16’s release, several users have reported random freezes and restarts on their new devices. According to several complaints on Reddit, Apple Support Communities, and other forums, there appears to be a bug in some iPhone 16 models that causes unexpected restarts. Several users have voiced their concerns that their iPhones freeze randomly and then reboot on their own.

The reports about this iPhone 16 bug first surfaced when the models were launched in September, and they have continued to grow. According to the complaints, the issue seems to pop up randomly. The iPhone’s display will stop responding or become too sluggish to respond to the touch, and the iPhone will then do a quick restart.

Some users say their iPhone crashes and restarts 10 to 20 times a day, whereas some have experienced it at least 5 times in an hour. Users also feel the display throws a lag even in simple tasks like scrolling, switching to Dark home screen icons, deleting apps, and turning off lower power mode. Also, there are reports of iPhones restarting randomly when in StandBy mode. Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

Some users reached out to Apple and got their replacement devices, only to find out the issue still persists with the new devices. Almost all of these complaints are from iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max users. It seems only the higher-end models are affected by this bug.

It’s utterly annoying to face such issues on a newly launched flagship. What’s more frustrating is the fact that even the iOS 18.0.1 and iOS 18.1 updates do not fix the issue. Random freezes and restarts continue to happen even after the affected users have installed the latest software. It’s worth knowing that some users were able to fix this issue by doing a fresh install and not reinstalling from an iCloud Backup. So, this might be a bug related to ‌iCloud‌.

We have been testing the iPhone 16 Pro Max for over a few weeks now, and we didn’t experience such issues. It seems the issue isn’t widespread and is affecting some units. Well, that doesn’t conceal the fact that there’s a nasty bug that affects some iPhone 16 Pro models and ruins the overall flagship experience.

Are you experiencing crashing and restarting issues on your iPhone 16 Pro models? Tell us in the comments below.