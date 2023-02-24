iPhone 15 Pro to Have a Special Color and This Is How It Could Be Like!

The iPhone 15 rumor mill is in overdrive right now. From the first look at both the standard and Pro iPhone 15 models to information on their features, we have seen a lot in the past week. And now, we have information on the possible colors of the 2023 iPhone lineup, the highlight being the special color of the iPhone 15 Pro. Here’s a look at it!

This Could Be the iPhone 15 Pro in Red!

9T05Mac has again come to the forefront to reveal details on the iPhone 15 series’ colors. Each year, Apple introduces a new color for its Pro models. It came up the Midnight Green for the iPhone 11 Pro, Pacific Blue for the 12 Pro, Sierra Blue for the 13 Pro, and Deep Purple for the current iPhone 14 Pro.

This year too, there’s something for us. It is said that the iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max will be hued in a dark red color (a first for a Pro model). It is very dark in nature and has a color hex of #410D0D. Based on this, 3D artist Ian Zelbo has worked his magic to create what this may look like. Of course, the actual color will be slightly different (if it becomes true).

This is different from the (PRODUCT)Red option available more than the standard iPhones and is a more subtle and attractive option, to be honest. I am currently using the red-hued iPhone 14 Plus and this is too bright for my liking. So, if this actually is an option to explore, I am all in favor. Do let us know what you think.

The iPhone 15 Pro models are said to go for a titanium build (much like the Apple Watch) and it remains to be seen how these colors turn out. Additionally, the report talks about a light blue (#CE3B6C) and pink (#ODB1E2) color for the iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus. It remains to be seen how these will turn out and what additional colors will be there for the iPhone 15 series.

As for the design, all models are expected to have the Dynamic Island and a USB Type-C port as major changes, along with rounded edges and thinner bezels specifically for the Pro models.

There will be several camera, battery, and performance upgrades, increased RAM, and much more to expect from the 2023 iPhones set to launch this fall. We will keep you posted whenever there’s new information about these. So, stay tuned!

Featured Image Courtesy: 9To5Mac