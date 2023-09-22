iPhone 15 Can Be Bought via Blinkit in Minutes!

Apple has finally started selling the iPhone 15 series in India and if you are still not able to get your hands on the new iPhones, you now can, that too, in minutes. The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus are now available to buy via Blinkit, helping you get them in minutes at your doorsteps. Here’s all you need to know.

Now Get iPhone 15 in Minutes!

Blinkit has partnered with official Apple reseller Unicorn and has listed the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus so that you can get them in no time. The iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max aren’t listed and it seems like you will have to wait a little longer to get them as the shipments have been delayed.

This is available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru and is now live. To recall, Blinkit made the iPhone 14 available a week after it went on sale but this year, the iPhone 15 is available on the same date as it will be on Apple’s website and offline stores, along with other leading offline and online platforms.

It can be delivered between 30 and 33 minutes and Noida and Ghaziabad region and about 17 minutes in Gurugram. The timing is different for different areas. Nonetheless, at least you are getting it in about half an hour without the hassle of going to the store or waiting! The all-new iPhone 15 is now available on Blinkit!



We’ve partnered with @UnicornAPR again to make this a reality for Blinkit customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai & Pune (for now).



Super proud of the platform that can put the new iPhone in your hands on launch day in 10 minutes!💛 pic.twitter.com/QTFYkJ2nFL — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) September 22, 2023

Presently, the iPhone 15’s 128GB model is available in Black, Pink, and Blue colors. It is priced at Rs 79,900. The iPhone 15 Plus is available in Black with 128GB of storage. It is priced at Rs 89,900. The new AirPods Pro 2 with the USB Type-C port can also be bought via Blinkit at Rs 24,900.

If you go on to buy any of the iPhone 15 models, you just need to select it and select the ‘Place Order‘ option. You will be redirected to the Unicorn to complete the transaction. And if you pay via an HDFC Bank card and choose the EMI option, you can avail of up to Rs 5,000 cashback.

On the partnership, Albinder Dhindsa, Co-Founder and CEO of Blinkit shared, “We are thrilled to partner with Unicorn APR this year as well to deliver iPhone 15 within minutes! This unique association is global first and we are certain this will lead to pure joy for our customers who appreciate the convenience of getting highly anticipated products delivered to their doorstep, almost instantly.“

The iPhone 15 availability is limited as of now but we expect this to change in the future. So, will you buy the new iPhone 15 via Blinkit? Let us know in the comments below.