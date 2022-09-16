iPhone 14 Now Available in Minutes via Blinkit

Apple’s latest iPhone 14, which was introduced last week, is now available to buy via the instant delivery platform Blinkit in India. The best part is that the new iPhone 14 will be delivered to you in minutes. Here are the details to know if you are interested.

Now Order iPhone 14 via Blinkit!

Blinkit has collaborated with Apple reseller Unicorn Info Solutions to sell the iPhone 14 via its platform. The partnership will result in the delivery of the new iPhone 14 in just 8 minutes. From 🍎 to📱 https://t.co/VabHxHd6BR— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) September 16, 2022

Currently, this service is available in Delhi and Mumbai and only the iPhone 14 is listed. The iPhone 14 Plus will be available in October. There’s no word on whether or not the app will include the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max in the future.

If you live in Delhi or Mumbai, you just need to update the Blinkit app on Android or iOS and place your order. Just add the credit or debit card details and you will be redirected to Unicorn’s website for the order completion. One thing to note is that there’s no cashback offer, including the HDFC Bank cashback available. Plus, there won’t be an option to cancel the order once placed.

The app includes iPhone 14’s 128GB/Blue variant and 128GB/Midnight model for Rs 79,900 and 256GB/Blue and 256GB/Midnight for Rs 89,900. The 512GB model costs Rs 1,09,900 but it isn’t available on Blinkit. This, as well as, the iPhone 14 Pro models can be purchased via Apple’s online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and leading retail stores too.

In addition to this, the Blinkit app is selling the Magsafe cases for the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro and accessories like the 20W power adaptor, the Lightning to Type-C cable, and the combo of the adaptor and the cable. So, will you buy the iPhone 14 from Blinkit? Let us know in the comments below.