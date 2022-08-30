iPhone 14 Pro to Support 30W Fast Charging, a New Ultra-Wide Camera

Apple is a week away from launching the highly rumored iPhone 14 series but we are bound to see new leaks before things become official. The latest information talks about the iPhone 14 Pro models’ fast charging speed, cameras, and more. Have a look at the details.

iPhone 14 Pro New Details Appear

A recent tweet by leakster DuanRui reveals that the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with support for 30W fast charging. The tweet suggests that an unknown third-party charger brand is sending its products to the media, which will be tested with the iPhone 14 Pro models. These are said to come with Lightning ports. So maybe, no USB-C for iPhones this year! The iPhone 14 Pro series may use 30W charging power? Recently, a charger brand began to send new charger products to the media, and it will advertise in the experience video of the iPhone 14 series.— DuanRui (@duanrui1205) August 29, 2022

If true, this will be faster than the 20W fast charger available with the current iPhone 13 Pro models. However, the tipster notes that the new iPhones will only support a peak power of 27W. A previous leak suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will start off by supporting a 30W charging speed while being charged and will drop down to supporting a speed of 25W or 27W.

While on paper this is faster charging, this may not be as exciting, considering that Android phones can now support up to 150W fast charging and the 200W and 240W charging speed has already been announced.

In addition to this, renowned tipster Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro models will come with a new ultra-wide lens with a larger sensor with 1.4µm pixels. This will allow for clearer and more detailed images without any grains. However, the components could be up to 70% expensive. (3/4)

I predict two iPhone 14 Pro models' ultra-wide cameras will upgrade to 1.4µm (vs. iPhone 13 Pro's 1.0µm). CIS (CMOS image sensor), VCM (voice coil motor), and CCM (compact camera module) have a significant unit price increase in this upgrade, with about 70%, 45%, and 40%.— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 30, 2022

More iPhone 14 Details!

Separately, Kuo has also revealed that the iPhone 14 series will support satellite communications, which was earlier expected to be introduced with the iPhone 13. This functionality will allow users to send texts and make calls using satellite networks when the internet or cellular connectivity is poor.

Apple is expected to partner with Globalstar for this. Kuo, in a report to Medium, states, “Whether iPhone 14 will offer satellite communication service depends on whether Apple and operators can settle the business model.“

The interesting bit is that satellite communication may reach the iPhone 13 too. It is revealed that the company already developed the hardware for the iPhone 13 but is still figuring out how to go about it. There are chances it may not launch the feature at the time of the iPhone 14 launch but could introduce it.

Other details are most likely to include a “pill+hole punch” display instead of the notch, 48MP cameras, different chipsets for the iPhone 14 Pro and non-Pro models, new camera upgrades, bigger batteries, and much more.

The iPhone 14 series will launch on September 7 and to get all the official details, it’s best to wait until then. We will be covering the event live. So, stay tuned for all the updates.

Featured Image: MacRumors