iOS 17 Leak Points Towards a Redesign for the Control Center After Years

Apple has confirmed that it will host WWDC 2023 in June and we are expecting to see the arrival of iOS 17 among other things. While we haven’t heard much about the next-gen iOS iteration, a new leak tells us about the possibility of a major change to the Control Center. Check out the details below.

New Control Center for iOS 17!

An anonymous leaker (via MacRumors), who leaked information about the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island has revealed that iOS 17 will introduce a redesigned Control Center while providing performance and stability upgrades. If this happens, it will be the first time the Control Center got anything new since iOS 11 was released in 2017.

Besides pointing towards the possibility of a revamped Control Center, the leaker didn’t provide any details regarding this. We can expect a new look and new functionalities, though.

The Control Center, which was introduced with iOS 7, provides easy access to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Mobile Data, brightness and volume adjustments, and more by simply swiping down the top left corner of the iPhone. In the iPhone SE 3’s case, you are required to swipe up. You also get to access Focus, Flashlight, Screen Recording, and more, and can even add more functionalities via the Control Center settings.

Apart from this, we are expected to see some ‘nice to have‘ features with iOS 17, as suggested by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. A recent report also talked about the devices getting support for iOS 17. Based on the leak, it is likely that the iPhone 8, the iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X won’t get the iOS 17 update, while the 5th Gen iPad, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro won’t get iPadOS 17.

Since leaks don’t always become true, it would be best to take the aforementioned details with a grain of salt and wait for something official to arrive. Apple will introduce new versions of macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, along with the highly rumored AR/VR headset. WWDC 2023 will commence on June 5, so stay tuned to know what Apple has up its sleeves. Until then, do share your thoughts on the alleged redesign of the Control Center in the comments below.