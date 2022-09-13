iOS 16’s Customizable Lock Screen Gets Support for Google Apps

Apple has just released iOS 16 for all with a number of intriguing features but the customizable Lock Screen is arguably the main highlight. The feature allows you to put the important apps and widgets on the lock screen just the way you want for easy access and this is also possible for the popular Google apps. Have a look at the details.

iOS 16 Lock Screen Gets Google App Widgets

Google has announced that you will be soon able to add Search, Chrome, Gmail, News, Google Maps, and Drive app widgets to the iOS 16 Lock Screen to easily access them and get their notifications. The new Google app widgets will arrive on iOS 16 in the coming weeks.

While the Search widget will help you easily look for an answer using voice or even the camera and even the option to translate, the Google Maps widget will help you get real-time traffic alerts, ETA, and more right on the lock screen. The Chrome widget, while helping in the search, will also let you play the famous Dino game (when Chrome’s offline) via the lock screen.

Gmail will show the number of emails received, Drive will enable access to the files and folders, and you will be able to see real-time headlines using the Google News widget. There’s no Google Calendar widget yet! You can check out a few of them below.

iOS 16’s Lock Screen also allows for new font types and styles, battery levels, alarms, Astronomy wallpapers, and more. As for the other features, iOS 16 gets improved Focus mode with the new Focus filters, the ability to edit and undo iMessages, new Mail app features, Live Text in videos, Visual Look Up, Passkeys in Safari, new Accessibility features, and more. You can check out our list of best iOS 16 features to know more.

In addition, Apple will introduce the Clean Energy Charging feature (in the US) to optimize the charging times for reduced carbon footprint, iCloud Shared Photo Library for easy photo-sharing, Live Activities, and more later this year.