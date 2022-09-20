Apple Will Release an Update to Fix the iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shake Issue

Apple recently launched the new iPhone 14 series, which has now encountered its first problem. Several users have reported an issue with the iPhone 14 Pro camera, which includes shaking and rattling while using a third-party camera app. However, this is expected to be sorted out soon as the company is planning to release an update for the same.

iPhone 14 Pro Camera Issue Will Be Fixed Soon

In a statement to Bloomberg, Apple has acknowledged the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera shaking issue and has revealed that it will release a software update to fix this. This update should be out by next week. This update will be a second for the new iPhone 14 phones. To recall, they got the iOS 16.0.1 update to fix an issue related to FaceTime.

As for the camera issue, it is revealed that the iPhone 14 Pro cameras are facing rattling and shaking while using the in-built camera of social media apps like Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and even Facebook. The Bloomberg report suggests that this is because of a firmware issue with the iPhone 14’s optical image stabilization (OIS). You can check out the tweet below to know what this is about. So uh, we’re having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera pic.twitter.com/7HH1wLFjdF— Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) September 16, 2022

It was revealed that the native camera app on the iPhone 14 Pro models worked just fine. If you own an iPhone 14 Pro or the 14 Pro Max, it’s best to avoid using third-party apps for taking photos until the update is out for this can possibly cause hardware damage.

iOS 16 Has a Copy-Paste Bug!

In addition to this, an iOS 16 bug has been found, which showcases a pop-up window every time a person is trying to copy-paste content from one app to another. The prompt asks for user permission for copying and pasting and is primarily happening for iPhone 14 users.

Apple has admitted this issue too and revealed that this pop-up is not meant to show every time a user tries to copy-paste stuff and is essentially a privacy feature and requires apps to take permission before accessing the clipboard. Plus, this issue didn’t occur during the internal testing time.

A senior manager at Apple, Ron Huang, in a reply to an email sent by a user (via MacRumors) said, “This is absolutely not expected behavior, and we will get to the bottom of it.” Huang is one of the inventors of this feature.

Hence, we can expect a fix for this problem too. Although, it remains to be seen when this happens. Are you facing any of the aforementioned issues on your iPhone 14 models? Do let us know in the comments below, and stay tuned for further updates on this.