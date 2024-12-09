Invincible Season 3 Trailer Hints That Mark’s Dark Era Is Coming

Invincible Season 3 is easily one of the most anticipated TV shows of 2025, and it has finally come forward with its official trailer. Previously a teaser for Invincible Season 3 was released, which told us that Mark would be training to become stronger under Cecil’s supervision. However, the newest trailer for Invincible Season 3 suggests that things will take a much darker turn.

Invincible Season 3 Trailer Puts Mark Against Cecil

The trailer shows us a lot of cool frames, and there will be some interesting side stories featuring previously seen villains like Doc Seismic and Battle Beast. We also see Dupi Kate returning with a new look and for reasons unknown, The Guardians of The Globe are fighting against each other.

However, the highlight of this trailer was Mark going against Cecil, as shown in the new Invincible Season 3 poster. It seems the root cause of this hostility emerges from Cecil and the GDA using DA Sinclair’s technology to reanimate people turning them into cyborgs.

So, let’s wait and see the course this story takes to put these two against each other with Season 3 set to release on February 6, 2024.

Mark Will Finally Get His Blue Suit

Another highlight of the Invincible Season 3 trailer is Mark wearing a new blue suit. If you have read the Invincible comics, this blue suit is worn by Invincible when things in Mark’s life become dark. It is the period when Mark stopped pulling his punches and became more comfortable with killing people.

With the way we see Mark getting extremely strong in the trailer and going against Cecil, it seems that we will get to see more of it in Invincible Season 3. So let’s wait and see what happens and till then, stay tuned with us for further updates.