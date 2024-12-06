The New Invincible Season 3 Poster Drops a Huge Spoiler!

After the cliffhanger ending in Invincible Season 2’s finale, fans eagerly await the upcoming season 3 of the superhero TV series. Even though we don’t have a lot of details regarding the season, a new poster for Invincible Season 3 has been released, and it features a MASSIVE spoiler that none of us saw coming. So, what is it? Let’s find out!

New Invincible Season 3 Poster Shows Mark Attacking Cecil

The new Invincible Season 3 poster shows Mark attacking Cecil, and he is drenched in blood while the cyborgs previously seen in Season 2 are trying to stop Mark.

Some time back, the first teaser for Invincible Season 3 was released, which showed us that Mark has taken a break from being a superhero and Cecil is giving him an ultimatum. He tells Invincible that he has to return to training and Cecil will personally look over it.

The new Season 3 poster reveals to fans that Cecil and Invincible will likely have a massive falling out. However, this is not the first time they will not see eye to eye. However, this time around, the conflict between them seems to be much more serious, and it could be about Oliver, Mark’s half-brother. Nothing can be said with certainty, though.

The intensity with which Mark is punching Cecil in this poster tells us that the falling out will be massive, and I can’t wait to find out the reason behind it.