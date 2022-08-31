Instagram’s New Steps Aim to Suggest Posts You Really Like

Instagram has faced some criticism for its algorithmic-based feed that ends up showing irrelevant recommended posts. Last month, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri revealed that this will change soon and even rolled back a few features it introduced recently. The Meta-owned social media platform has got new tools to promote exactly that. Have a look at what Instagram has to offer.

Instagram Wants You to Have More Control

Instagram is testing a new feature, which will help you remove certain suggested posts from your feed by using some keywords, phrases, and even emojis in the caption and hashtags of a post. This will stop posts with such keywords and emojis from appearing on your IG, thus, saving you the hassle of constantly viewing posts you are not interested in.

In a blog post, Instagram, says, “Today, we’re announcing that we’re testing two new ways to help you shape your Instagram experience.“

Another feature it is testing is the ability for you to put the “Not Interested” tag on multiple posts in the Explore section. This will be another way of telling Instagram that these aren’t the type of posts you want to explore, thus, giving you more control over what appears on your Instagram.

There will be an option to make posts as “Not Interested” in the top right corner of the Explore section. You can also choose to mark content as sensitive if it triggers you.

Instagram also highlights some of its tools for you to “see more of what you want on your Instagram Feed.” These include the bifurcation of your feed into Following and Favorites, the Not Interested tool, the ability to Snooze Suggested Posts, and adjustments to the Sensitive Content Control section.

While the new tools don’t automatically work their magic, at least we know that the social media platform wants to solve the problem people have been facing lately. It remains to be seen if this really makes an impact. What do you think about this? Do share your thoughts on it in the comments section below.