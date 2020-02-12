Instagram appears to be working on integrating Android’s native file picker in the Story Composer window. This means the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app will soon let you pick photos and videos from other apps (downloaded to your device or stored in Google Drive) for Instagram Stories on your Android phone.

The feature was first spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong. She managed to enable the feature on her Instagram app and took to Twitter to give us an early glimpse.

Instagram is finally working on allowing Android users to open Android’s native file picker from Story Composer pic.twitter.com/ITEuHQh6s8 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 12, 2020

Along with all the folders on your phone, you get an “Other” option. When you tap on it, you’re taken to the native file explorer present on Android. While this is not a feature we cannot live without, it’s good to see Instagram offer more flexibility to upload content to Stories.

In addition, Wong also uncovered that the social media giant is working on a feature to display lyrics while recording Reels. Sound like karaoke, right? Get ready to sing along to your favorite tunes. In case you’re unaware, Instagram introduced Reels last November in Brazil to enable users to make 15-second video clips to share on Stories, similar to TikTok.

Instagram is working on showing lyrics while recording Reels à la Karaoke pic.twitter.com/wf336SJNap — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 11, 2020

Earlier this week, Jane disclosed Instagram’s plans to let content creators monetize IGTV videos. Facebook confirmed its ‘Partner Program’ to TechCrunch later on. The feature will let eligible creators run short ads on their IGTV content.

With all these upcoming additions, it is apparent that Instagram is preparing to compete against the likes of TikTok, which has massively grown in popularity over the past couple years. We will have to wait to see if Instagram Reels turns out to be as good as TikTok’s implementation and whether users are willing to jump ship when these features go live.