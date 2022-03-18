Instagram May Soon Let You See Your Friend’s Liked Posts

Instagram used to have a “Following” tab that showed the posts your friends liked on the platform. However, the Meta-owned company decided to remove the feature back in October 2019. After almost three years, it looks like Instagram is working on a similar feature that lets you keep track of your friends’ liked posts. Here are all the details you need to know about this intrusive feature.

Liked Posts of Friends Coming Back to Instagram?

As first spotted by app reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi earlier this week, Instagram is currently working on a new section on the Explore page that could potentially showcase your friends’ liked posts. Check out the feature in action below: #Instagram is working on a section on the Explore page where you can see some of your friends' liked posts 👀 pic.twitter.com/gbZEhEYepp— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 15, 2022

As you might have guessed by now, Instagram is still working on this alleged “Liked by friends” section behind the scenes. The company has not officially confirmed the arrival of the feature. In fact, there’s a possibility that this feature may never see the light of day.

If Instagram decides to release this feature, it will be interesting to see if this section will be restricted to just your close friends or all your followers. We will also have to wait to see if there will be an option to opt-out as not everyone wants others to snoop on what they like on Instagram. We will be updating you if/ when Instagram rolls out this feature, so stay tuned for updates.

So, what do you think of the rumored “Liked by friends” section on the Instagram Explore page? Going by the replies to Paluzzi’s tweet, not everyone is looking forward to this feature and users are already expressing their disapproval. Do not forget to share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Featured Image Courtesy: Alessandro Paluzzi / Twitter