Instagram has started widely rolling out new fonts on Instagram Stories. The company has been testing these new fonts with a small percentage of people since April’s last week.

Ｕ𝓟ｄ𝓪𝓉𝔢: ℕεฬ ғ𝐎ｎ𝐭𝔰 ｉｎ ⓢŤό𝓡เєｓ ţ𝓇ㄚ 𝓣ℍ𝔢м ｎ𝕆w https://t.co/XqrnTRiJRV — Instagram (@instagram) August 3, 2020

The appeal for these new fonts will undoubtedly differ based on the age group you’re in. However, if you’re into some fancy fonts, here’s how you can use them on Instagram Stories.

First up, open the Instagram app and head to the ‘Create’ section. As soon as you start typing your desired text, you will see a horizontally scrollable list of fonts at the bottom. To be specific, there will be a total of nine fonts including the existing ones.

It is worth noting that you won’t be able to set different fonts for individual words in the same sentence. If you try to do so even after selecting a specific word, the app will change the font for the entire line. Instead, you can get around it by adding each word as different sentences and aligning them together to make it seem like the same sentence.

For those wondering how each font looks like, I’ve got you covered. I’ve typed a single word from all the available fonts, which you can take a look in the image below. This should give you a rough idea regarding what to expect.

Interestingly, Instagram has decided to add a Comic Sans-like font to its collections of fonts. You may or may not be a fan of this font based on your views towards Comic Sans, but there are a lot of people on Twitter expressing their disapproval.

Your Instagram app will probably have these fonts by now. If you’re not seeing them, make sure the app is updated to the latest version available on App Store or Google Play Store.