Instagram to Soon Let You Reply to Stories via Voice Messages like Snapchat

Instagram might do it again! The social media platform is expected to introduce a feature, which will again be aped from Snapchat, and it is the ability to reply to a Story with a voice message. Here are the details.

Instagram to Copy Another Snapchat Feature

Popular reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has suggested that Instagram is testing the ability for users to reply to any Story with audio messages. The screenshot shared by Paluzzi (via a tweet) shows a mic option in the text bar and the option to reply to a Story with GIFs. This is similar to what Snapchatters can already do on the photo-sharing app. #Instagram is working on the ability to reply to Stories with voice messages 👀 pic.twitter.com/6fQNSxB04e— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 26, 2022

This is likely to come in addition to the recently introduced Like option that enables users to like a Story, which won’t show up in your DMs. However, the shared screenshot doesn’t show that option, suggesting that there are chances Instagram might drop this functionality soon.

However, you should know that these details aren’t concrete. We still don’t have confirmation if Instagram will introduce the voice replies to a Story. The idea could be dumped too. And about the Like option going, it’s just a speculation and we do not have any confirmation on this either. Hence, it’s best we wait for details to arrive.

This feature, if it gets added, will get Instagrammers to interact with others’ Stories in a different way, which could prove attractive for many. I mean, it’s always easier to compliment someone with a voice note than typing a whole message! Do let us know what you think about this feature in the comments below.

And if you didn’t get a chance to catch up, the Meta-owned social media platform recently brought back its chronological feed with the introduction of new “Following” and “Favorites” feed tabs. Read our guide to learn how to use Instagram’s chronological feed. They are been introduced in addition to the default algorithmic-based Insta feed.