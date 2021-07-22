Instagram has started testing a new feature where creators will have the option to co-author posts and Reels with other users on the platform. Called Collab, Instagram is currently testing the feature in India and the U.K.

Instagram Collab on Reels and Posts

With Collab, Instagram users can invite another account to be a collaborator on a regular post or Reel. If the other person accepts the invite, Instagram will show both accounts in the post or Reel header in the post author field. Moreover, the post will reach the followers of both accounts. Posts shared using this feature will share view count, like count, and comments too.

The option to invite a user to Collab is present in the tagging screen right before you upload an Instagram Reel or feed post. To begin with, you should create a feed post or Reel. When you reach the page to tag a person, tap on the “Invite Collaborator” button and type in the username of the second person in the search box to invite the collaborator. We were able to access the Collab feature on Instagram for Android, and here’ a quick look at the feature:

“Collaborating is a huge part of how people connect on Instagram. To make that easier, we’re testing a new way for people to co-author Feed Posts and Reels, called Collab,” wrote Vishal Shah, VP of Product at Instagram.

It is worth mentioning that Instagram’s Collab feature is available only to a limited set of users with public accounts right now. For now, we will have to wait to see if this feature gets a global rollout. Considering how this feature makes it easier to collaborate on posts, one would assume that Instagram widely rolls it out sooner rather than later.