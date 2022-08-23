Instagram Could Get a Feature Similar to the BeReal App

Instagram’s current focus is on videos and competing with TikTok and we have seen a number of new features for this. However, it may take a break from the whole “TikTok-ification” and might introduce a new feature, similar to yet another social media platform that is gaining popularity these days: the BeReal app.

Instagram to Soon Get Candid Challenges!

Known reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has spotted the new Candid Challenges feature, which is candidly inspired by the BeReal app. This feature will send notifications to people for them to post on the platform and this will be a limited-period thingy. #Instagram is working on IG Candid Challenges, a feature inspired by @BeReal_App 👀



ℹ️ Add other's IG Candid to your story tray. And everyday at a different time, get a notification to capture and share a Photo in 2 Minutes. pic.twitter.com/caTCgUPtEV— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) August 22, 2022

For those who don’t know, the BeReal app fits the same premise. It sends a notification to users, giving them a 2-minute window to post stuff, both from the front and the rear cameras at the same time. This also lets them view others’ posts. The app wants people to be more authentic and their real selves.

Instagram’s Candid Challenges is said to follow the same 2-minute window rule and once posted, the IG Candids will become a part of the Stories section. As per a report by Engadget, this feature has been confirmed to be a part of internal testing but there’s no word on if this will go public.

With this, Instagram probably wants to give people a way to be as authentic as possible instead of posting well-crafted photos and videos only to invoke a sense of envy.

If at all Instagram makes this feature official, it will join the list of features it has cloned so far. The Meta-owned social media platform has already copied Stories from Snapchat and Reels from TikTok. Even apps like Twitter (with Clubhouse-inspired Spaces, Snapchat-inspired/now-dead Fleets) and YouTube (TikTok-inspired Shorts) have joined the league.

It remains to be seen if this feature is able to generate as much excitement as the BeReal app, which is currently the top free iOS app on the App Store. We will let you know if Instagram’s experimental Candid Challenges feature sees the light of the day. Until then, do let us know if you would want a feature like that on your IG in the comments below.