Popular action camera brand Insta360 has launched the smallest action camera in the world. Dubbed Insta360 Go 2, the tiny camera is a magnetic device that you can wear on your shirt, your cap, or attach it to your refrigerator to record crisp and stable videos from unique angles.

Insta360 Go 2: Key Specs and Features

Design and Features

The Insta360 Go 2 features a capsule-shaped design and looks like an oversized fitness tracker. Instead of the digital display in the trackers, the Go 2 packs an ultra-wide-angle sensor that can shoot videos at 1440p at 50FPS with a 120-degree field of view (FOV). Apart from that, it can also shoot slo-mo videos at 120FPS, hyper-lapse videos, and underwater videos as it can go up to 13ft under sea level.

Now, one of the unique features of the Go 2 action camera, apart from its tiny form factor, is the horizon lock feature. This feature enables the Go 2 camera to lock the level of the horizon of a scene and keep the video upright at all times. Thanks to this, your videos will be stable and locked even if you wobble the device left and right or entirely rotate it.

The tiny form factor and the minimal weight of the device are huge positives. These factors make the device ultra-portable and wearable, unlike other high-end action cameras like the GoPro Hero series or the DJI Osmo Action.

The Multi-Use Charging Case

Now, coming to the charging case of the Insta360 Go 2, the company developed a multi-use accessory to house the camera module. The unique charging case, which looks like an AirPods Pro case, not only houses the camera module but also charges it to run for up to 150 minutes. In addition, the charging case doubles as a handheld remote for the camera packing a tiny screen and a couple of control buttons. Furthermore, users can also use the case as a tiny tripod for the Go 2 camera using the hidden legs at the back.

Apart from the charging case, there a ton of other accessories to make the most of your Go 2 action cam. The company has included three of the many accessories – a necklace-based magnet-pendant, an easy clip, and a pivot stand in the retail box of the device. There is also a removable lens cover to protect the Go 2 lens. The charging case, however, is not included in the box. So, you have to get it separately from the company’s official accessory store.

The Insta360 App

The Insta360 Go 2, much like other action cameras, works with a dedicated app. The app is available both on Android and iOS and connects your Go 2 camera to your smartphone wirelessly. The videos shot with the camera get transferred to the app. There, users can use the app’s AI-features to set their preferred aspect ratio and edit the videos for social media. Moreover, the app can intelligently pick out different scenes from the library and create a VLOG-like video.

Price and Availability

These were some of the key specs and features of the device. So, if you are into action cameras, you can check out the $299 (~Rs 21,820) Insta360 Go 2 on the company’s official website. You can even customize the device with designer skins. Furthermore, the company is aiming to launch a special Minions Edition of the Go 2 camera during the summer of 2021.