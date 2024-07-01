Inside Out 2 Becomes First 2024 Movie to Cross $1 Billion at Box Office

2024 is shaping up to be a fantabulous year for cinema, as numerous films such as Dune 2, Challengers, etc. were released this year. Sure, there is more to come, but the latest movie from Pixar Studios is currently busy making a box office rampage in Hollywood. Keep reading to discover the newest milestone of the successful sequel, Inside Out 2 (read our review here).

Inside Out 2 is easily one of the best Pixar movies of all time and the movie is having a wonderful theatrical run all over the world. Time after time, Pixar proves again that their movies are not just for kids, as is also clear from the movie’s latest box office report. Out of all the giants that have come out this year, such as Furiosa, Dune 2, etc., Inside Out 2 becomes the first movie to cross the $1 billion worldwide milestone in Hollywood in 2024. It became the fastest animated film to accomplish this feat in history as a result. ‘INSIDE OUT 2’ crossed $1 BILLION at the worldwide box office 💰



Becoming the first 2024 release to reach this mark. pic.twitter.com/pzVR8KyRcV— The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) June 30, 2024

Furthermore, its predecessor Inside Out which came out in 2015, grossed around a total of $859 million worldwide. Thus, Inside Out 2 hit a higher lifetime gross than its predecessor as well. We will soon be seeing more incredible box office reports as the sequel continues its wild run at the box office since its release.

Nevertheless, fans believe that Deadpool 3, which is scheduled to arrive later this month, will eventually supersede the box-office throne from Inside Out 2. That said, what’s your thought about Pixar’s Inside Out 2? Let us know in the comments below.