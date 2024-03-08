Inside Out 2 Trailer Reveals New Emotions in Riley’s Life

Have you ever felt that your emotions are running out of control and you can’t do anything about it? For the very first time, this issue was addressed by Pixar with Inside Out released in 2015. This movie revolves around a young girl named Riley and is a visual representation of her emotions. We get to see Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, running the show for the little girl which in itself was a unique concept. Now in 2024, Inside Out 2 is set to hit the theaters on June 14, 2024, and we finally have a new trailer for Inside Out 2!

Now, since Riley is a teenager multiple new emotions are joining the ‘Headquarters’ along with previously seen ones. In the Inside Out 2 trailer, we get to see four new emotions – Anxiety, Boredom, Envy, and Embarrassment. Even though the previously seen emotions try to co-exist with the new emotions, it doesn’t seem to work out.

The new emotions quite literally bottle up Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust since Anxiety believes that now that she has grown up “Riley’s life requires more sophisticated emotions than all of you.” After imprisoning the old emotions, Anxiety, Boredom, Envy, and Embarrassment take charge of Riley’s life and turn her life into a disaster.

In this movie, we will get to see the old emotions escape their “bottle prison” and go on a mission to take back control of Riley’s life so that she can be the best version of herself. Inside Out 2 is set to release on July 14, 2024, and we will get to see if Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust are able to save Riley. Till then, stay tuned with us for further updates!