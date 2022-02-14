Infinix Zero 5G, the Company’s First 5G Phone Launched in India; Check out the Details Here!

Infinix has launched its first 5G smartphone in India today after launching it in Nigeria last week. Dubbed the Infinix Zero 5G, the device packs various attractive features, including support for 13 5G bands, dynamic RAM extension, a 120Hz display, and more. So, let’s take a look at the key specs and features of the device before moving on to its price and availability in India.

Infinix Zero 5G: Specs and Features

Starting with the design, the Infinix Zero 5G comes in a sleek form factor along with an optional vegan leather-based back panel. There is a “Gradient Arc Camera” module at the back that gives a uniform, fluid curve to the triple-camera module, which includes a 48MP primary lens, a 13MP portrait lens with support for 2x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom, and a 2MP depth sensor.

There is a 16MP selfie shooter housed in the punch-hole cutout of the display. The phone supports a quad-LED flash, slow-motion videos, 4K videos, Super night mode, Portrait mode, and more.

At the front, there is a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS IPS display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate to deliver a smooth visual and touch experience to users. The LTPS display panel prevents battery drainage by dynamically adjusting the refresh rate based on the displayed content.

Under the hood, the Infinix Zero 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, which was launched last year. It is a 6nm SoC with an octa-core design, including two ARM Cortex-A78 cores and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores, and an integrated ARM Mali-G68 GPU.

The SoC is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Furthermore, the RAM can be virtually extended by up to 13GB by adding 5GB of memory from the internal storage to offer seamless multitasking. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W low-current fast-charging technology, which has been certified by TUV Rheinland. It runs on the Android 11-based XOS skin out-of-the-box.

Another USP of the Infinix Zero 5G is that it is one of the first 5G smartphones in India to support 13 5G bands to deliver ultra-fast networking speeds. Infinix has partnered with Reliance Jio, one of the leading telcos in India, to test the 5G capabilities of its device. The company says that it “received stellar performance results” with the Infinix Zero 5G. You can check our hands-on video right here:

Moreover, the device supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) antennas to catch more frequencies. And to support these advanced networking technologies without overheating the device, Infinix has integrated a hardware-based Heat Pipe Thermal Module 2.0 with 3D Cooling Master tech to keep the temperatures in check. Other than these, the Infinix Zero 5G comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and comes in two color variants – Skylight Orange with a vegan leather back and Cosmic Black.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price, the Infinix Zero 5G comes with a price tag of Rs 19,999, which competes with smartphones like the recent Vivo T1 5G, the Redmi Note 11T 5G, and more.

It will be available to buy on Flipkart, starting February 18. Additionally, customers will get a pair of Infinix Snoker iRocker TWS earphones worth Rs 999 at just Re 1 with the device as part of a special offer. Customers can also take advantage of Flipkart’s Smart Upgrade program or no-cost EMI options for six, nine, and twelve months period.

So, what do you think about the new Infinix Zero 5G smartphone? Would you buy the 5G-supported device once it goes on sale in India? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.