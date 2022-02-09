Vivo T1 5G with Snapdragon 695, 50MP Camera Launched in India Under Rs 20,000

Vivo has introduced the new T series with the launch of the Vivo T1 5G in India today. This device from Vivo falls in the budget price segment and is touted as the “slimmest 5G smartphone under Rs. 20,000.” It, however, is not to be confused with the Vivo T1 in China for the specs and design are completely different. Here are all the details you should know.

Vivo T1 5G: Specs and Features

The Vivo T1 5G features a flat-edge design and carries a weight of 187 grams. It features a rectangular camera hump with two big camera housings and a small one near the LED flash. The front is seen with a waterdrop notch, which feels quite obsolete in 2022.

The LCD screen spans 6.58-inch and comes with a Full HD+ screen resolution. The display has support for a 240Hz touch sampling rate and 120Hz refresh rate. This makes Vivo T1 the first 5G smartphone in the price segment to have this combination. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 chipset, which has scored a high AnTuTu score of 400,000. The device also packs up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also comes with an extended RAM 2.0 feature for an additional RAM of up to 4GB.

For photography, the Vivo T1 5G relies on a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is a 16MP sensor. While supporting various AI camera capabilities. the smartphone is boasted to perform well in low-light conditions with the help of the Super Night mode. It also supports Multi Style Portrait mode and more camera features.

The smartphone gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, as opposed to 44W fast-charging support on the Vivo T1 in China. It runs FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 11.

Furthermore, the T1 5G has a 5-layer Turbo cooling system with a large cooling surface area of 14,451mm and the ability to cool down the core by 10 degrees. It also supports Bluetooth version 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, 5G (n77/n78 for both SA/NSA bands), USB Type-C, and more.

Vivo T1 5G: Price and Availability

The Vivo T1 5G comes in three RAM+storage variants, and here are the prices:

4GB+128GB: Rs 15,990

6GB+128GB: Rs 16,990

8GB+128GB: Rs 19,990

The phone can be bought for Rs 14,990 (4GB+128GB), Rs 15,990 (6GB+128GB), and Rs 18,990 (8GB+128GB) by applying a flat Rs 1,000 discount with HDFC Bank cards and EMI option. It will be available to buy via Vivo’s online store and Flipkart, starting February 14. The Vivo T1 5G can be purchased in either Starlight Black or Rainbow Fantasy color variants.

Buy Vivo T1 5G from Flipkart in India (starts at Rs 15,990)