Infinix Note 30 5G Phone Arrives at Under Rs 20,000

Infinix has launched a new 5G smartphone, the Note 30 in India. This one brings along features like a 120Hz display, 108MP cameras, 45W fast charging, and so much more at under Rs 20,000, becoming a tough contender to the not-so-budget Realme 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 12 series. Have a look at the details below.

Infinix Note 30 5G: Specs and Features

The Infinix Note 30 5G looks attractive and a lot like the iQOO Neo 6. It comes in two finishes; Chequered Square Matte Finish and Vegan Leather Finish, depending on what you prefer. It has a 6.78-inch IPS AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution support, and TUV Rheinland Eye Care Certification.

On the hardware front, there’s the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There’s an option to expand the RAM with the virtual RAM of up to 8GB. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. There are a few battery-centric features like Power E-IQ AI intelligent night charging, wired reverse charging, and water drop protection, a safety feature to avoid any moisture in the charging port for safer charging.

The Note 30 5G includes 108MP triple rear cameras (with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP AI lens) with a 16MP selfie shooter. There’s support for camera features like the Film mode, Super Night Mode, Sky Remapping, AI Cam Beauty, Dual-View videos, and more.

It runs XOS 13 based on Android 13 and supports features like NFC, Clever 5G 2.0 mode to switch between 4G and 5G based on the needs, and PC 2.0 to provide high-speed internet connectivity to a laptop or PC. Additionally, it supports dual stereo speakers with JBL Surround Sound, X-Axis Linear Motor, dual SIM card slots, a memory card slot, and an IP53 rating, among other things.

Price and Availability

The Infinix Note 30 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB+128GB model and Rs 15,999 for the 8GB+256GB model. Although, you can get it for Rs 13,999 (4GB+128GB) and Rs 14,999 (8GB+256GB) by applying the Axis Bank card instant discount offer. You can also avail of the no-cost EMI option, starting at Rs 2,333.

It can be bought via Flipkart, starting June 22.