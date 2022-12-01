Infinix Hot 20 Play and Hot 20 5G Launched in India

Infinix has launched two new phones as part of the Hot lineup in India. There’s the new Hot 20 Play and the Hot 20 5G with Android 12 support, up to a 120Hz display, and more features. Check out the details below.

Infinix Hot 20 5G: Specs and Features

The Infinix Hot 20 5G is the company’s latest 5G phone with support for 12 5G bands (N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N38, N40, N41, N77, N78). It comes with a 6.6-inch HyperVision Full HD+ display with a 120H refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The screen supports the DRE (Dark Region Enhancement) Sunlight Readable Technology.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable by up to 256GB). There’s also support for the Memfusion RAM technology for an additional 3GB of virtual RAM.

The camera department includes 50MP dual rear cameras with dual-LED flash and an 8MP selfie shooter. There’s support for a Super Night mode and real-time eye-tracking autofocus, among other camera features. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The Hot 20 5G runs Android 12 with XOS 10.6 on top. Additional details include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a Bionic Breathing cooling technology, Dual 5G SIM card support, OTG support, a USB Type-C port, and more.

Infinix Hot 20 Play: Specs and Features

The Infinix Hot 20 Play is a 4G phone with a 6.82-inch HD+ display, which supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It packs the MediaTek Helio G37 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Much like the Hot 20 5G, the phone comes with expandable storage and RAM.

There are 13MP dual rear cameras and an 8MP front shooter. The phone gets a bigger 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It also runs Android 12 with XOS 10.6 on top.

Furthermore, the Infinix Hot 20 Play comes with a rear-placed fingerprint scanner, OTG support, USB-C, Aerospace-Grade Cooling Material, audio by DTS, and more.

Price and Availability

The Infinix Hot 20 5G is priced at Rs 11,999 to compete with the Poco M4 5G, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, and more. The Infinix Hot 20 Play retails at Rs 8,999 to rival the Realme Narzo 50i Prime, the Redmi A1+, and more.

Both will be available via Flipkart, starting December 9. The new Infinix Hot 20 phones come in black, blue, and green color options.