Since the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI), we have seen the technology in use in almost every sector of the market. From aiding the military to controlling a full-fledged ship, companies have been using AI to its full potential in combination with existing tech. Now, two Indian developers have used the technology to build a tool that can convert any image or video into a cartoon.

Cartoonizer, developed by Tejas Mahajan and Niraj Pandkar, is essentially an AI tool that can convert any video or image into cartoons using an AI algorithm. The two Indian developers built the tool using a research paper by researchers from the Tokyo University, Xinrui Wang and Jinze Yu. They have also used the open-source official implementation of the paper by the authors from Github by giving them appropriate credit for their work.

To test out the tool, one of the developers of “Cartoonizer”, Niraj Pandkar, took some videos and turned them into an animated version of themselves. One of the videos is a 4-minute scene from Marvel’s Avengers movie, which you can check out right below.

Now, if you want to convert your videos using the tool, keep in mind that the length of the video should not exceed 10 seconds and the maximum size of the video should be 30MB.

For testing the image conversion capability of the tool, that only takes .JPG and .PNG files, I fed “Cartoonizer” one of my pictures. After a few seconds of processing, the tool gave me an animated version of the picture and you can check out the difference below.

So, I am quite happy to find out that the tool works just fine and as TNW pointed out in their report, “Cartoonizer” also works pretty well on people of color.

According to the developers of the tool, “Cartoonizer” is currently an initial version of the AI tool and can be used to “churn out quick prototypes” of games and animes. The tool can be used to generate minimal art pictures too and can also help graphic designers and animators in their work.

You can try out the tool to animate yourself or your loved ones on its official website.