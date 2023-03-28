IKODOO Buds One and Buds Z Launched in India

IKODOO, a new audio brand, has launched its first product in the form of the IKODOO Buds One in India. The TWS earbuds come with support for ANC, up to 27 hours of battery life, and more. In addition, the brand has introduced the Buds Z earbuds. Here are the details to know.

IKODOO Buds One: Specs and Features

The Buds One supports 50dB ANC for reduced noises and even wind noises, thanks to the smart anti-wind technology. There’s support for Transparency mode to listen to the surrounding sounds when needed.

The earbuds get a 13.4 mm large composite dynamic driver for a balanced bass and treble output. IKODOO has partnered with Danish sound tech brand Vifa Sound with support for a low-pitched

sound enhancement technology and a triple-mode for further audio enhancements.

The triple-mic system comes with AI-enabled ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) for clear calls without any background noises. The Buds One also comes with the Find My Buds feature, which can be activated via the IKODOO app.

The earbuds are claimed to last up to 27 hours on a single charge and support wireless charging. Plus, the fast charging tech can provide up to 2 hours of playback time in just 10 minutes. There’s support for Bluetooth version 5.2, 48ms low latency mode, and an IP55 rating.

IKODOO Buds Z: Specs and Features

As for the more affordable Buds Z, the pebble-shaped earbuds come with 10mm PEEK+PU drivers and provide a 3D sound stage effect. There’s also AI ENC for reduced ambient noises during calls. The earbuds can last up to 28 hours on a single charge and also support fast charging for 90 minutes of listening time in just 10 minutes.

Additionally, the Buds Z comes with an IPX4 rating, various touch controls, the IKODOO app support, and Bluetooth version 5.3 for faster pairing. The IKODOO Buds Z will come in White, Black, and Green colors.

Price and Availability

The IKODOO Buds One is priced at Rs 4,999 and competes with the likes of the Nothing Ear (1), the Realme Buds Air 3, and more. The Buds Z, on the other hand, retails at Rs 999. Both TWS earbuds will be available via Amazon India, starting March 31.

Featured Image: IKODOO Buds One