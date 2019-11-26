Huawei has launched a couple of new laptops in China. The MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 are Huawei’s latest laptops, and they come packing in the latest 10th-gen processors from Intel, with optional AMD configurations available as well.

Both the MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 feature a similar design, and even share their specifications to some extent. Both the laptops come with a FullHD display, with 250nits of peak brightness, TUV Rheinland certification, and 178-degree viewing angles. The only difference in the display is the size — the MateBook D 15 packs in a 15.6-inch FullHD display, while the MateBook D 14 packs a 14-inch FullHD display instead.

Under the hood, the laptops come with 10th-gen Intel Core processors, configurable up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510 processor. The processor here is paired with up to 16GB RAM, and up to an Nvidia MX250 GPU. If you go with the AMD configuration, Huawei is offering the Ryzen R5-3550U processor paired with up to 16GB RAM, and Radeon Vega 8 GPU.

For storage, the MateBook D 15 will let you go up to a 256GB SSD paired with a 1TB HDD, while the 14-inch MateBook D 14 is limited to a 512GB SSD. What’s intriguing about the configurations here is actually the battery. The MateBook D 14 comes with a 56Wh battery, but the bigger 15-inch MateBook D 15 actually comes with a smaller 42Wh battery pack instead.

In terms of I/O options, both the laptops come with a USB-C port, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a couple of USB 2.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack here. There’s also a webcam, but that’s hidden under a Function key until it’s actually needed.

Huawei has launched the MateBook D 15 and MateBook D 14 for a starting price of CNY 3,999 (~Rs.40,000). The laptops are available to pre-order in China and will go on sale starting December 3.