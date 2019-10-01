A new report out of China claims that Huawei will debut its next-generation mobile processor, the Kirin 1000, in the second half of 2020. According to insider sources cited by Huawei Central, the new chip will be built on the 5nm process node and, will power the Mate 40 lineup next year. According to the sources, Huawei has already started the trial production of the Kirin 1000, which will have ARM A77-based CPU cores.

There’s no further info on either the Kirin 1000 chipset or the Mate 40 lineup right now, but we do expect to hear more on the subject in the coming months. However, if the new report is anything to go by, we should expect a significant improvement over an already impressive Kirin 990, especially in term of energy efficiency, thanks to the new 5nm process. It should also have a faster GPU than the current-gen chipset, as well as an embedded 5G modem that might be faster than the Balong 5000.

As a quick refresher, Huawei last month launched the Mate 30 Pro with top-end hardware and incredible features. As mentioned already, the device comes with Huawei’s latest flagship SoC, the Kirin 990, alongside other high-end components, including a quad-cam setup that many initial reviews are claiming to be among the best ever on a smartphone. It also comes with a waterfall display, a huge battery with ultra-fast charging and much more.

However, for all its high-end features, the phone lacks one critical functionality that many believe might adversely affect its global sales. Even though it runs Android, it doesn’t support any official Google apps and services, including Google Play Services, Gmail, Google Maps, YouTube etc. Latest developments, however, suggest that there’s a chance it might change in the near future, although, we won’t hold our breath for it.