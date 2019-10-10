With Xiaomi and Oppo showing off next-gen smartphones, Huawei too aims to be at the forefront of innovation. It is already expected to join the foldable smartphone party with the official launch of the Mate X later this month, but that’s not all. Huawei has sent out invites to the French media that the launch of a new smartphone series is imminent on October 17 in France.

You can see the invite shared with the French media below and well, it suggests that the Chinese giant is prepping the launch of a new phone with a full-screen bezel-less display.

And well, if you closely look at the teaser image in the invite, you will see a smartphone with almost negligible bezels and a flare that suggests a punch-hole camera at the top-right edge. But, Jeb Su, Principal Analyst at Atherton Research says that Huawei will be launching a phone with an in-display selfie camera at this event.

@Huawei announced today that it will launch a new All-Screen Smartphone Category on October 17 in Paris, France which we expect will include an in-display selfie camera and fingerprint reader #AllThingsMobile #AthertonResearch pic.twitter.com/j8jPhutBsk — Jeb Su 👉 I Help Businesses Thrive (@jeanbsu) October 8, 2019

The teaser image doesn’t give anything away, but we can expect it to house a waterfall display (similar to the Mate 30 Pro, but without a notch) on the front. The bezels will be trimmed to the edges with the speaker, sensors, and camera sitting under the display. We aren’t aware of the technology Huawei plans to use to bake the camera under the display since it has never shown or talked about one in public.

Oppo is the only smartphone maker who showed off its under-display camera technology earlier this year and well, it was not ready for prime time just yet. Oppo plans to bring its under-display camera to a commercial phone in 2020, but Huawei plans to undercut it )as well as Xiaomi’s Mi Mix Alpha with a wrap-around display) by launching a truly bezel-less phone with the under-display selfie camera. Excited to see what this smartphone is going to look like? And how good will its selfies be?