While we are all wondering whether the flagship Mate 30 Pro will arrive in India, Huawei has launched a couple of audio accessories – FreeLace wireless neckband earphones and Mini Bluetooth speaker in the country. The launch comes as part of the company’s Diwali sale, which kicked off recently, offering a hoard of discounts on phones, wearables, and a lot more.

Keeping the sale event aside, let’s check out the specifications of the FreeLace wireless earphones and Mini Bluetooth speaker, shall we?

Huawei FreeLace Earphones

As you can see in the image above, Huawei FreeLace earphones sport a neckband-style design with a flexible memory metal cable (nickel-Titanium alloy and silicone). FreeLace earphones come packed with 9.2 mm dynamic driver units, which will offer great sound quality and “surging” bass, as per Huawei. It supports magnetic switch feature (works using Huawei’s HiPair technology) to automatically pair with a smartphone and pause or play music – similar to Bullets Wireless, wind noise reduction, and IPx5 water and sweat resistance among other things.

Huawei promises 18-hour music playback on a complete charge, thanks to the 120mAh battery onboard. It has fast-charge support, via the USB Type-C port on board, and can provide up to 4 hours of playback.

Huawei Mini Bluetooth Speaker

Huawei Mini speaker weighs only 101 gm and will enable you to listen to music on the move while traveling. Its light and compact body make it the perfect travel companion, says Huawei. It has a minimalist design with only a power button and status LED light.

As for the audio experience, Huawei has baked 40mm drivers inside to provide a 3W audio output with this Mini speaker, offering a loud and clear sound with deep bass. One can create a 360-degree stereo audio experience by pairing two speakers. The speaker is IPX4 rated for daily water and sweat resistance, which only adds to the appeal.

Price and Availability

Huawei FreeLace wireless earbuds are not competing against the Mi Neckband Bluetooth earphones or Realme Wireless Buds. Instead, it’s gunning for OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 with Rs. 4,999 price tag, available exclusively on Flipkart.

If you like the peppy orange color (referred to as Amber Sunrise) of Huawei’s FreeLace earphones, you can buy it in three other color variants – Graphite Black, Emerald Green, and Moonlight Silver.

Huawei’s Mini Bluetooth speaker has been priced at Rs. 1,999 and that’s quite a decent price — against Xiaomi’s Mi Pocker Speaker 2. It’s also available for sale on Flipkart and users can avail 10% cashback on the purchase of any of these products.