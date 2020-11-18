Huami’s Zepp has launched a new smartwatch – Zepp Z in the U.S. This is the second smartwatch from the Zepp brand after the company launched Zepp E in the U.S. and the U.K. this August.

Zepp Z: Specifications

Zepp Z features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 454 x 454 pixel resolution, 550 nits peak brightness, and 100 percent NTSC wide color gamut. You get two buttons on the right side, accompanied by a crown at the center-right portion of the smartwatch.

Coming to the smart features of the Zepp Z, you get 24/7 heart rate monitoring, stress level monitoring, SPO2 blood oxygen level tracking, sleep quality monitoring, and PAI health assessment system. According to Zepp, there are 12 professional workout modes on the smartwatch.

To facilitate faster interactions, Zepp Z supports Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. Through Alexa, you can easily check the weather, set alarms, control smart home devices, and more. In addition, the company has baked in an offline intelligent voice assistant. It supports 58 basic voice commands even when the watch is not connected to your phone.

For customization, you can choose from over 50 watch faces. Moreover, you have the option to upload your own photos, which is a neat addition for those who seek a personalized touch on their watch.

Zepp Z is water-resistant up to 5ATM and packs a 340mAh battery. The company promises up to 15 days in regular usage. You could even get up to 30 days if you conservatively use the gadget in battery saver mode.

Zepp Z: Price and Availability

Huami’s Zepp Z costs $349 and is available in a Titanium brown leather color variant. There’s no word on the Indian availability of this smartwatch just yet.

Buy Zepp Z Smartwatch ($349)