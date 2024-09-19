HSR x HI3 Collab Announces Sparkle’s Debut in Honkai Impact 3rd

Honkai Star Rail x Honkai Impact 3rd collab announcement recently caused mayhem in the Honkai community. Honkai Star Rail’s universe is connected to Honkai Impact 3rd’s universe, with Welt (and Otto) being the only revealed characters that jumped from HI3’s universe to HSR. Honkai Star Rail has many characters that share the same identity as HI3’s characters but from a different universe, known as EXPYs or character exports, one example being Acheron and Raiden Mei. However, HI3 hasn’t released or featured any HSR-specific characters in their game, until now. A new video has been released on HI3’s YouTube account, giving slight details about the upcoming HSR x HI3 collab. The best part about the video was Sparkle’s debut announcement in Honkai Impact 3rd version 7.9.

Sparkle’s Debut in Honkai Impact 3rd

Image Courtesy: YouTube/Honkai Impact 3rd

Honkai Impact 3rd will have Sparkle’s debut on version 7.9 on November 28, 2024. The debut of Sparkle in Honkai Impact 3rd can be a major step to bridging both worlds together. Honkai Impact 3rd has a very dedicated player base, but it has decreased a lot over time. Compared to that, Honkai Star Rail is one of the best gacha games in the market at the moment and only second to Genshin Impact for Hoyoverse. With the collab between the two games, the developers might be looking to re-spark the HI3 player base.

Sparkle can act as a bridge for both worlds as revealed in the trailer, it appears that Sparkle from HSR will be making her debut and not an EXPY character. This means that Sparkle might be the only character after Welt (and Otto) to jump between the two universes.

Will Sparkle Be Playable in Honkai Impact 3rd?

Image Courtesy: Honkai Star Rail YouTube

We currently don’t know whether Sparkle is going to be a playable character in HI3 version 7.9 or not, but there is a good chance for it to happen. So far, it only appears that she will only appear in the story and not as playable. Otherwise, I don’t think they would have used the word “Debut” to describe her appearance. But I can be wrong and Sparkle may become playable in HI3 in version 7.9.

However, I am more excited for what it means for the future of both games. Characters like Kiana Kasvana are loved dearly in the community and having her move to the HSR universe would be amazing. Tell us your opinion on the collab between both these Hoyoverse juggernauts.