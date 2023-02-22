HP Omen 17 Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Chip Launched in India

HP has introduced its new high-end gaming laptop, the Omen 17 with the latest 13th Gen Intel processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, a 17-inch screen, and more exciting flagship features. Read on to know the price, features, and more.

HP Omen 17: Specs and Features

The HP Omen 17 has the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor with up to 5.5GHz clock speed, clubbed with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU. The GPU is based on the Ada Lovelace architecture and comes with AI-powered DLSS 3 tech and supports ray tracing.

There’s a 17.3-inch QHD IPS anti-glare display with a 240Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 300 nits of brightness, and 100% sRGB colors. The laptop features an HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with temporal noise reduction and support for dual array digital microphones. For the audio part, there are dual speakers with audio by Bang & Olufsen and DTS:X Ultra.

The HP Omen 17 comes equipped with 32GB of LDDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. For the ports, one Thunderbolt 4 port, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, two USB Type-A ports, a mini DisplayPort, one RJ-45, one AC smart pin, one headphone/microphone combo, and an SD media card reader.

Other things that are included are support for OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.2, a full-size 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, and more. There’s an 83Wh battery with support for a 330W adaptor. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home.

Price and Availability

The HP Omen 17 starts at Rs 2,69,990 and is available to buy via Omen Playground Stores, HP world stores, and HP online store.

It comes in a Shadow Black color.