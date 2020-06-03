HP’s line-up of Omen gaming laptops is pretty impressive, and today the company is upgrading the Omen 15 with refreshed internals and design. With this change, the new Omen 15 comes with updated specs, including an optional AMD configuration.

As the name suggests, the new Omen 15 comes with a 15-inch display. The laptop features a flat-hinge design. I don’t know why that’s important in a gaming laptop, but it’s there anyway. Display configurations are plenty here, by the way. You can get the laptop with a 1080p display including 144Hz and 300Hz. If you want a 4K screen, you can get that at 120Hz in both LCD and OLED panels. What’s more, there’s Nvidia G-Sync support on some variants as well.

On the inside, you can now get an Omen 15 with up to an Intel Core i7-10750H, or an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU. Along with that, the laptop comes with up to the RTX 2070 Super GPU. Paired with the processor is up to 32GB DDR4 memory, and a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD.

Also changed is the logo. Gone is the old ornate Omen logo from the Omen 15. This time around, it’s a diamond blue-green logo on the lid. Moreover, HP claims it has improved the thermals on the laptop thanks to larger vents and a 12V fan. With configurations like that, the laptop will need some impressive cooling to work efficiently.

The Omen 15 is available right away, and is priced starting at $999.