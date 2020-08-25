HP has today launched new Envy laptops in India updating its Envy portfolio for creators on the go. The company has also launched the HP ZBook Create and ZBook Studio in the country. Between the new Envy portfolio, and the new ZBooks, HP is targeting creators at multiple price points in the Indian market.

HP Envy 15

The new Envy 15 follows a similar design language as its predecessors with an aluminium chassis and diamond cut design. However, this is the first Envy laptop to have a glass covered touchpad.

The laptop comes with a 15-inch 4K OLED display that covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Under the hood, the laptop comes with 10th-gen Intel processors, up to an Intel Core i7 (H series) chipset. This is paired with up to 16GB RAM, and Nvidia RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics. You also get up to a 1TB SSD, along with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Moreover, HP claims a whopping 16.5 hour battery life with the Envy 15. Plus, you can charge the laptop from 0 to 50% in just 45 minutes.

The HP Envy 15 is priced starting at ₹1,19,999 and is available across all HP World stores and on the HP online store.

HP Envy 13, Envy x360 13

The HP Envy 13 comes with a smaller 13-inch display, and packs in 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processors paired with Nvidia MX350 graphics. This laptop is aimed at creators who need extreme portability, and comes with a big 19 hour battery.

The Envy x360 13, on the other hand is a convertible 13-inch laptop. This comes with AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors and up to 17.5 hour battery life.

The HP Envy 13 and Envy x360 13 are both priced starting at ₹79,999.

HP ZBook Create and Studio

The ZBook line from HP comprises of workstation class laptops made with ocean bound plastics. That means, buying a ZBook prevents that much plastic from making it into the ocean. Good guy, HP.

As workstation laptops, these are packed with high end specs. They are powered by Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors. For graphics you get either Nvidia GeForce GPUs or Quadro GPUs depending on how much graphical power you need.

Not only that, the ZBook Studio comes with a 17.5 hour battery life, which is quite impressive for a workstation.

The ZBook Create and Studio will be available from September at a starting price of ₹1,77,000.