With the introduction of macOS “Big Sur”, Apple added an array of privacy features to its built-in web browser, Safari. Although Safari was already a safe web-browser, with the added features to monitor trackers on the web, it became one of the safest web-browser out there. Being a Chrome user myself, I can just wish to get the Safari features on my web browser for some added security. However, sometimes wishes do come true! And in this piece, I am going to tell you how you can also add Safari-like privacy features to Google Chrome.

Steps to Add Safari-Like Privacy Features to Chrome

By using extensions like “uBlock Origin“, we can monitor, block, and stay away from web trackers on various harmful websites.

So, to add the feature, follow the steps below:

Open Chrome and go to the “Chrome Web Store” .

Search for “uBlock Origin” and open the extension page.

Click “ Add to Chrome ” to add the extension to your web browser.

Confirm the addition by clicking the “Add Extension” button on the dialog box which appears.

Once the extension is added, you can find it on the top-right corner of Chrome.

Now, this is a pretty nifty extension that can keep you safe from trackers on the web and monitor them on each website. When you enter a website, the extension starts blocking trackers automatically. You can then click on the “uBlock Origin” icon from your extensions bar to see how many trackers were blocked by the tool and how many are still active on the website you’re in.

How to Set Permissions for Extensions

You can also set specific permissions for the extension from the “Manage Extensions” page. To do this, follow the steps below:

Click on the three dots at the top-right corner of the browser.

Take your pointer to “ More Tools ” and then go to “ Extensions “.

On this page, find “ uBlock Origin ” and click “ Details ” to manage permissions and preferences.

In here, find the “Site access” section to set the tool to work “on all sites” or “on specific sites” or “on click“.

Similar to this extension, there is another one called “Disconnect” that works the same way. It is also designed to keep trackers and targetted ads away from users in Chrome. You can add it to your extension library by following the previous steps.

Now, we recently saw that developers can now port Chrome extensions to Safari. So we are using those same Chrome extensions to “port” the privacy features from Safari to Chrome.