Slowly but steadily Files app (first introduced in 2017 along with iOS 11) has become a proficient file manager. While it may not yet be as versatile as macOS Finder, it is far better than the well-known third-party offerings like Documents by Readdle and FileApp. It’s more than a handy app to simplify file management and now that iOS 13 is bringing the support for external drives, Files app has become essential for many users. Apart from supporting external drives, the latest iteration of iOS is also adding a native document scanning tool to the Files app. So, going forward, you can scan documents directly from the Files app on your iOS 13 and iPadOS devices.

Scan Documents Using Files App on iPhone and iPad

It’s worth mentioning that Apple’s Notes app had already got the document scanning tool in iOS 11. Thus, its arrival in the Files app , which is often touted as the Finder for iPad and iPhone, was on the expected line. Apart from supporting both auto and manual scanning, the app provides multiple options to fine-tune colors and even adjust the end result before saving the doc as PDF. Having said that, let’s find out how document scanning works in the Files app!

1. Open the Files app on your iPhone or iPad and ensure than the Browse tab is selected. After that, head over to the location where you want to save your scans and then swipe down on the screen. Next, tap on the three dots (ellipsis button) at the top left corner of the screen and choose Scan Documents in the pop-up menu.

2. Next, your device camera app will automatically try to detect a doc in the viewfinder and snap it. If you want to go for the manual option for a bit more control, hit Auto at the top right corner of the screen to switch to the Manual mode.

In manual mode you get tons of customization options. You can tap on the three tiny circles at the top to select the grayscale, photo, black & white or color as per your need. By default, the color option is selected.

To adjust the flash option, tap on the flash icon. By default, the auto option is selected. Keep in mind, the Auto option will turn on the flash if you are in a dimly-lit environment. When you have perfectly adjusted everything, tap on the shutter button.

3. Up next, perfectly align the scanned doc using the handle. Then, tap on Keep Scan and choose Save. Now, your scanned doc will be saved as a PDF.

Note: Just in case, the end result isn’t in line with your expectation, tap on Retake and then scan the doc again.

SEE ALSO: How to Fix Bluetooth Issues in iOS 13 on iPhone and iPad

Use Files Document Scanner Efficiently on iPhone and iPad

Document scanning works perfectly in the Files app. Features like the ability to adjust colors and flash provide enhanced manual control, which comes in handy when you want your document to look neat. Though it will take a few more years for the Files app to be at par with Finder, it seems to be in the right direction. What’s your take on the improved file manager? Let us know in the comments section below.