Here’s How the Mouse Cursor Interacts with the Notch on the New MacBook Pro

On its latest M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro, Apple surprisingly introduced an iPhone-like notch with an upgraded 1080p webcam and no Face ID. It is the first time that Apple has added a notch to the MacBook Pro, and so, following the launch event, users on Twitter and Reddit have been wondering — how does it affect the user interface of macOS Monterey? How does the cursor interact with the notch on MacBook Pro? Well, we have answered just that in this article.

Now, as users started to question how the mouse pointer in macOS 12 Monterey would handle the notch, a Redditor created and shared a concept video showing the various ways the pointer could interact with the notch on the latest MacBook Pro models. Check out the concept video right below. Now, before you move ahead and learn what Apple has confirmed, tell us the cursor functionality you would want on your Mac (1, 2, 3, or 4) in the comments below. More possibilities: how MacOS will manage the new notch with the cursor from mac

Now, the various iterations shown in the video above are speculations and there’s no way to confirm them as Apple has not started shipping the new MacBook Pro models to customers yet. However, Apple designer Linda Dong has confirmed on Twitter that the mouse pointer will actually pass through the notch, going underneath it, and then come out from the other end.

So, owners of the new MacBook Pro models will have a nifty spot to hide their cursor while using their device. Moreover, while watching videos in full-screen mode, Apple will put a black bar on top to hide the notch to provide users with an uninterrupted viewing experience.

However, app developers have all the freedom to design their apps to take advantage of the entire screen of the new MacBook Pro models, including the notched area of the screen. And if you were wondering whether the notch on the MacBook Pro models come with Face ID or not, check out our dedicated story on the same to find out.