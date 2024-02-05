How to Edit Sent Messages on Instagram

These days, many apps offer the ability to edit messages after they have been sent. These include the likes of iMessage, Telegram, and even WhatsApp, which received this feature recently. So how could Instagram stay behind? The app recently added the ability to edit messages after sending them, and in this article, we will discuss how to use this feature in Instagram.

Having the option to edit sent messages allows you to fix any grammatical typos that you might have made in a rush. Or, even rewrite an impulsive message that you have sent by accident. Let us look at how you can use this feature in the Instagram app.

How to Edit Instagram Messages After Sending

The “edit” option for Instagram DMs was recently rolled out to all the users of the app. It works as intended and only requires a couple of taps to work. To use this feature, simply follow these steps.

On Instagram, tap on the messenger icon in the top right corner to go to the chat section. Now, go to the conversation where you want to make changes. Tap and hold the message that you want to edit.

From the pop-up that appears, select the new Edit option. Now, you can rewrite the message or make any corrections. Tap the send icon to see the new message, along with the “Edited” tag.

The edited message will replace the original text. However, the recipient may have read the original message in the chat or from a notification before it’s been edited. Therefore, this feature does not guarantee that the other user will not see the original message.

Things to Know When Editing DMs on Instagram

Now before you go on to make changes to a message, there are a few important things that you need to know about the edit message feature on Instagram. Let’s have a look at them.

An “Edited” tag appears on top of the text message you have edited to let the recipient know that you have made changes to the original message.

appears on top of the text message you have edited to let the recipient know that you have made changes to the original message. You can only edit a message up to a maximum of five times after which the edit option will be unavailable.

There is a time limit of 15 minutes after which you cannot edit a message.

after which you cannot edit a message. The edit history of the message will not be visible to anyone.

The “Edited” tag will be visible to both users in the chat.

You can even edit messages that contain mentions in it.

Just keep these points in mind the next time you wish to edit a message that you have already sent on Instagram.

These are all the things that you need to know about the new Edit message feature on Instagram. As someone who makes several typos while typing, I know I’m going to be needing this feature a lot. It’s good that Instagram is focusing on the direct communication part of the app besides the short video side of things, which has become the highlight of the app. However, if you wish for a digital detox, I believe our guide can help you overcome smartphone addiction.

Furthermore, I hope we get more such improvements for Instagram DMs in the future. In case you are having other issues with direct messages, check out our guide where we covered several ways to fix Instagram DMs. Do share your thoughts on the Edit message feature in the comments below.