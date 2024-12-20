How to Catch a Nurse Shark in Roblox Fisch

Nurse Sharks are some of the friendliest, slow-moving sharks in real life. They mostly feed on small fishes at the bottom of the ocean. Now, if you haven’t yet seen one in real life, you can get the experience of catching a Nurse Shark in Fisch. Want to know how to? Keep reading to learn how to get a Nurse Shark in Roblox Fisch right here.

Nurse Shark Location in Fisch

Image Credit: Fisch/Roblox (screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/ Beebom)

The Nurse Sharks are found mostly in Roslit Bay, at the coral reefs, and in the surrounding ocean. If you are on a different island, take a boat and head to Roslit Bay specifically at these coordinates -1645, 125, 505.

This location is abundant in Nurse Sharks, and you may verify that by activating your fish radar. The region in front of the coral reefs will be shaded in pink or purple, and the Nurse Shark text will hover on top of the shaded region. Image Credit: Fisch/Roblox (screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/ Beebom)

Other than Roslit Bay, you may find a lot of Nurse Sharks at the Harvesters Spike. This is not an island but a long stone structure in the southeast of Roslit Bay at these coordinates: -1270, 125, 1580. This area is abundant in Bluefin Tuna and Sawfish, but you also have a good chance of getting a few Nurse Sharks.

Furthermore, you can get Nurse Sharks anywhere in the open ocean or by opening Carbon Crates, but these are some places where you have the highest chances of getting them.

How to Catch a Nurse Shark in Fisch

Image Credit: Fisch/Roblox (screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/ Beebom)

Having reached any of the above-discussed locations in Roblox Fisch, bring out your best fishing rod and start fishing. One important aspect to remember is that the Nurse Shark has a few preferences similar to the fishes of Mythical rarity. You can get this fish once you fulfill these conditions under a few tries. That said, let’s check out the conditions the Nurse Shark prefers:

Favorite Bait: Minnow

Minnow Time: Night

Night Seasons: Summer and Autumn

Summer and Autumn No Weather preferences

You may find the Minnow baits from Common Crates, Bait Crates, Volcanic Geodes, and Coral Geodes. Moreover, you may manually change the time of your server tonight by using the Sundial Totem found at the Sunstone cave. You will find this totem easily by using the GPS to head to these coordinates: -1215, 195, -1040.

Finally, coming to what fishing rods you must use to catch this heavy fish, I would recommend using the Steady Rod. However, if its max kg stat is above 100kg, you can use any rod. Since catching a Nurse Sharks will give you 100 XP and 166 cash on average, they are particularly helpful to level up your character and provide a good sale value if you are below level 10-15.

So, this is how you can catch a Nurse Shark in Roblox Fisch. Let us know in the comments below what rod you used to catch your first Nurse Shark in the game.