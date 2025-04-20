Fisch Enchant Altar Location in Sea 2

Ever since the introduction of the Second Sea in Fisch, there hasn’t been a way to enchant your rods in that location, requiring players to return to the First Sea. Well, with the latest Easter update, the game has finally added a new Enchant Altar in the Second Sea. Reaching the Enchant Altar is pretty easy, and unlike Sea 1, no NPC will charge you any money to enter the enchanting area here. So, let us learn how to enchant rods in Fisch Sea 2.

Fisch Adds Enchant Altar in Sea 2

The Enchant Altar in Sea 2 is located on the Lushgrove island of Fisch. The Island is located to the north of Waveborne. Having reached there, follow the steps below:

First, climb up the ledge and walk to the left of Shipwright.

Then, head straight to reach the Angler NPC on Lushgrove.

Take the bridge behind the hut, and you will find a cave with the Professor Gunk NPC standing at its entrance just ahead.

Head inside this cave to find an elevator similar to the one in the Statue of Sovereign at the first sea. However, heading down won’t cost you any money here.

Now, interact with the Elevator by holding down the ‘E‘ key.

Image Credit: Fisch/Roblox (screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/Beebom)

Image Credit: Fisch/Roblox (screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/Beebom)

Image Credit: Fisch/Roblox (screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/Beebom)

Next, you are required to perform an obby, jumping over the gaps in the platform that leads you to the Enchant Altar.

At the end of the path, you will find the pedestal on which you can stand and use Enchant Relics to apply enchantments.

Image Credit: Fisch/Roblox (screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/Beebom)

How to Use the Sea 2 Enchant Altar in Fisch

The Sea 2 Enchant Altar can be used with any Fisch rods, whether they’re from Sea 1 or Sea 2. So, having reached the Enchant Altar, follow the steps below:

Walk up to the pedestal and make sure that it’s nighttime in your server.

If not, you can use a Sundial Totem to turn the time of the day into night.

Now, equip the rod you want to enchant and hold an Enchant Relic or an Exalted Relic in your hand

Finally, press the ‘E‘ key and click the ‘Yes‘ button to enchant your Fisch rod in Sea 2.

Image Credit: Fisch/Roblox (screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/Beebom)

That’s all about the Enchant Altar in the second sea of Fisch and how you can use it in the game. So, have you discovered this new location yet? Let us know in the comments below!