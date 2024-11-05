Honkai Star Rail 2.7 Leak Hints at a New Card Game Mode Similar to TCG

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 is set to be the last version before the Trailblazers head to Amphoreus, making it a very significant version. The version will include two of the most anticipated HSR characters, Sunday and Fugue (revived Tingyun), but that’s not all. Recent leaks have revealed a ton of new information on HSR 2.7, and one of them is about a new Card event, which is very reminiscent of TCG from Genshin Impact.

New Card Game Mode Leak for HSR 2.7

Image Courtesy: Hoyoverse (Designed by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

A recent leak via FlyingFlame posted on Reddit, marked as Reliable, has revealed a new Card game event for HSR 2.7. Now, whether this is going to be a limited event or not is still not confirmed. Previous leaks about HSR 2.7 revealed a new ‘Chess’ game mode is in the works and there is a possibility of it actually being a card game. The best part about this is that TCG is a massive thing in Genshin Impact, and it receives constant updates every version. It won’t be too unexpected to have a similar game mode in Honkai Star Rail as well, and I am pretty sure the players will love it.

The leaks also give us a quick look at a few of the cards in the event. From the leaked image, we can see cards for Himeko, March 7th, Dan Heng, Welt, and the Trailblazer. This means that all the Astral Express crew will likely have a card in the event, although Paimon’s card has not been confirmed yet. Other than that, we see a type of slot at the upper right corner, and every card holds a number at the top left, while also appearing to have a cool down or turn order at the top right.

So, that’s everything we have been able to surmise from the new HSR 2.7 leaked card game event. Noticed anything we haven’t added? Tell us in the comments so that others can also check it out. Share your opinions on the upcoming HSR 2.7 version whether you are excited for the release of Sunday and Fugue and who you will prioritize pulling in the banners.