Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Trailer: Here’s a First Look at Amphoreus The Eternal Land

Honkai Star Rail players have been having a great week, enjoying the release of Sunday and waiting for the upcoming release of Fugue in the 2nd phase of HSR version 2.7. However, another huge and much-awaited announcement has just dropped for the HSR community, as the HSR 3.0 trailer was just revealed by Hoyoverse at The Game Awards 2024, giving us a first look at Amphoreus, the Eternal Land.

The land of Amphoreus appears to have a massive scale, with an ominous statue appearing in the background. The Amphoreus trailer shows a city, which is likely going to be Okhema, where Aglaea is the Dressmaster in Honkai Star Rail.

Alongside the first look at different locations of Amphoreus, we also have Castorice making an appearance. If the Penacony trailer is taken as a reference, Castorice might be the most hyped character in Amphoreus, similar to how Acheron was in Penacony.

Castorice is nicknamed the daughter of River Styx, which sounds very ominous. She is connected to the Eternal Land, particularly the conception of death, and is one of the heroes of Amphoreus, Chrysos’ Heirs.

Amphoreus is expected to have an ancient Greek theme, so we expect a ton of Colosseum-style battles. I have high expectations from Amphoreus, and the same likely applies to everyone in the community. Tell us what you think about the Honkai Star Rail 3.0 trailer in the comments below.