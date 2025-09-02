Hollow Knight Silksong Release Date Countdown and Time

The wait for Hollow Knight Silksong has been long, but the end is only a few days away. If you are a fan like me and desperately want to know exactly when you can jump in and start exploring Hornet’s new adventure, buckle up. With confirmation now locked in, the Hollow Knight Silksong release date and time are no longer a mystery. Here’s everything you need to know to prepare for launch day, including a countdown timer for Silksong’s release.

Hollow Knight Silksong Release Time Across All Regions

Earlier, the official Steam countdown timer, PlayStation Store timer, and other storefronts revealed the release time for the game. However, we now have Team Cherry’s confirmation on it. According to the official post, Hollow Knight Silksong will release on September 4, 2025, at 7:00 AM PT. If you don’t know already, Hollow Knight Silksong prices are USD $19.99, EUR €19.99, JPY ¥2300.

Image Credit: Team Cherry

Yes, the developers are offering the highly anticipated game for as cheap as $20, even in 2025. Even though it costs a little more than the original Hollow Knight, which sells for $15, Silksong promises a much bigger experience, as per the demos and early anticipation from Team Cherry.

Also Read: Hollow Knight Silksong Gamescom Trailer Teases Massive Crafting Changes and Brutal Bosses

Hollow Knight Silksong will be available on all platforms you can think of, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2. And yes, Silksong will be on Game Pass on day one of the release.

Want to know when the game releases in your region? If you are from a different region, we have you covered. Below, we have included the Hollow Knight Silksong release date and time for select regions:

US (West): September 4 at 7:00 AM PT

September 4 at 7:00 AM PT US (Mountain): September 4 at 8:00 AM MT

September 4 at 8:00 AM MT US (Central): September 4 at 9:00 AM CT

September 4 at 9:00 AM CT US (East): September 4 at 10:00 AM ET

September 4 at 10:00 AM ET Colombia: September 4 at 10:00 AM COT

September 4 at 10:00 AM COT Brazil: September 4 at 11:00 AM BRT

September 4 at 11:00 AM BRT UK: September 4 at 3:00 PM BST

September 4 at 3:00 PM BST Europe (Central): September 4 at 4:00 PM CEST

September 4 at 4:00 PM CEST South Africa: September 4 at 4:00 PM SAST

September 4 at 4:00 PM SAST Eastern Europe: September 4 at 5:00 PM EEST

September 4 at 5:00 PM EEST Abu Dhabi / Gulf States: September 4 at 5:00 PM GST

September 4 at 5:00 PM GST Dubai: September 4 at 6:00 PM GST

September 4 at 6:00 PM GST India : September 4 at 7:30 PM IST

: September 4 at 7:30 PM IST Indonesia / Thailand: September 4 at 9:00 PM UTC+7

September 4 at 9:00 PM UTC+7 China: September 4 at 10:00 PM CST

September 4 at 10:00 PM CST Korea: September 4 at 11:00 PM KST

September 4 at 11:00 PM KST Japan: September 4 at 11:00 PM JST

September 4 at 11:00 PM JST Australia (East): September 5 at 12:00 AM AEST

September 5 at 12:00 AM AEST New Zealand: September 5 at 1:00 AM NZDT

Hollow Knight Silksong Release Countdown Timer

Are the release dates and times not enough for you? Why don’t we hype it up? Here’s a handy countdown timer for Hollow Knight Silksong.

Hollow Knight Silksong will release in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Hollow Knight Silksong is out now!!!

What to Expect from Hollow Knight Silksong Gameplay?

Agile and precise combat

Faster, fluid platforming

Tougher boss encounters

Fresh healing system

Despite maintaining the original vibe, Silksong will bring a faster, sharper, and more agile approach. Platforming is smoother with sprinting, divekicks, and controlled jumps, letting you move with far more speed and precision. Healing has been reworked into a quicker, silk-based system, pushing you to stay on the offensive rather than retreat.

Boss fights showcase the game’s raised intensity, with duels against agile foes like Lace testing your reactions and mastery of Hornet’s tools. Fresh crafting and gameplay mechanics are there, but the platforming with souls formula balance is still intact.

Don’t worry, Team Cherry cooked in other parts, but the exploration is still central. The lush zones like Moss Grotto ease you in, and mechanical labyrinths like Deep Docks demand more skill. It’s a sequel that feels familiar but refined, with Team Cherry clearly aiming to deliver more Hollow Knight, just sharper, faster, and more punishing.

So, will you be playing Hollow Knight Silksong at its official release time? What are you most excited about in this game? Let us know in the comments.