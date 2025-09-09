Hollow Knight Silksong Gets Multiplayer but Misery Is Still Single Player

Hollow Knight Silksong multiplayer mod projects are already popping up, and the game has barely been on our screens for a week. Two separate modders have wasted no time in creating ways to get a second Hornet into your world. Whether you want to fight alongside a friend or test your skills in a basic PvP setup, the foundation is here. It may not be flawless co-op yet, but it shows how fast the Silksong community is moving.

The two new mods are SilklessCoop by Nek5 and Silksong Steam multiplayer mod by 233xvx233. Both are early builds, but they share the same core idea: load up your game with another Hornet in your world. If you were hoping to double-team Pharloom’s toughest bosses, temper those dreams, because combat syncing is not fully functional. Still, it is striking to see the Silksong multiplayer mod scene emerge only days after release.

Despite not having a functional tag-team, you might want to have a go with these Silksong multiplayer mods. Well, here are the ways to use them:

How to Install Silksong Co-Op Multiplayer Mod

SilklessCoop by Nek5 is the more technical of the two. To get it running, you need to first install the BepInEx 5 Unity patcher, a tool that allows mods to hook into Silksong. You can follow our Silksong mod install guide to learn how to do so.

From there, you also need server hosting software, which comes with separate instructions depending on how you want to run it. You can learn more about the server settings on the mod’s official page. Once installed, the mod lets you and your friend appear in each other’s games. You can see each other moving around the map together and struggling to clear Hunter’s March.

Think of it as a proof of concept rather than a finished multiplayer system. The other Hornet can be seen exploring, but you are not fighting enemies side by side just yet. Even so, this early Silksong multiplayer mod captures the spirit of co-op, at least visually, and hints at where the project might go next.

How to Install Silksong Multiplayer PVP Mod

The second option, Silksong Steam multiplayer mod by 233xvx233, is simpler to set up. Installation mostly involves dropping the downloaded files into Silksong’s root directory and launching the game through Steam with the mod active. The creator promises “basic PvP,” letting you test moves against a friend, though no polished combat system has been shown yet.

Videos from the modder confirm that you can at least load into the same world and see another Hornet moving around. As with SilklessCoop, the mechanics are in their early stages, but the groundwork for proper player interaction is laid. With how quickly this Silksong multiplayer mod appeared, improvements could come faster than expected.

For a game that players waited seven years to touch, the speed of the modding community is remarkable. Hollow Knight Silksong launched less than a week ago, yet it already has multiplayer experiments available. While these are not the best mods for Silksong yet, they truly show the potential.

They may not change the game overnight, but they show just how eager fans are to push Silksong beyond its single-player roots. This could be the start of a thriving Hollow Knight Silksong multiplayer mod scene that grows alongside the game itself.

What are your thoughts about the multiplayer mods of Silksong? Will you try them out, or are you still stuck at the Bell Beast boss? Do tell us in the comments below.