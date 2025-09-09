Hollow Knight Silksong First Patch Notes Nerf Early Game Bosses and Rewards You Generously

Hollow Knight: Silksong was finally released last week, after years of anticipation, immersing players as the agile Hornet in the silk-shrouded kingdom of Pharloom. However, the thrill has worn off for many, with frustration mounting over the sequel’s increased difficulty, which includes frequent double-mask damage from even early bosses.

Worse yet, launch issues have exacerbated the misery as cloakless respawns following Slab escape deaths, soft-locks in quick-mapping, and cutscene errors show up for PC users. Mods nerfing damage have increased, but many players are still waiting for official relief.

In response to the outcry, Team Cherry has quickly released its first post-launch patch, version 1.0.28470, which is now accessible on Steam and GOG betas, with a full rollout expected next week across all platforms. The update focuses on bug fixes and minor early-game tweaks to alleviate the pain without sacrificing the challenge.

Hollow Knight Silksong v1.0.28470 Full Patch Notes

Team Cherry released the patch notes for Hollow Knight Silksong on Steam, and here’s a full list of every change coming to the game. PC players can access this version right now via the public-beta branch on Steam or GOG.

Fixed situation where players could remain cloakless after Slab escape sequence.

Fixed wish Infestation Operation often not being completable during the late game.

Fixed wish Beast in the Bells not being completable when Bell Beast is summoned at the Bilewater Bellway during the late game.

Fixed getting stuck floating after down-bouncing on certain projectiles.

Fixed courier deliveries sometimes being inaccessible in Act 3.

Fixed craft bind behaving incorrectly when in memories.

Fixed Lace tool deflect soft-lock at start of battle in Deep Docks.

Fixed Silk Snippers in Chapel of the Reaper sometimes getting stuck out of bounds.

Fixed Claw Mirrors leaving Hornet inverted if taking damage during a specific moment while binding.

Fixed Snitch Pick not giving rosaries and shell shards as intended.

Removed float override input (down + jump, after player has Faydown Cloak).

Slight difficulty reduction in early game bosses Moorwing and Sister Splinter.

Reduction in damage from Sandcarvers.

Slight increase in pea pod collider scale.

Slight reduction in mid-game Bellway and Bell Bench prices.

Slight increase in rosary rewards from relics and psalm cylinders.

Increase in rosary rewards for courier deliveries.

Various additional fixes and tweaks.

All fixes will apply retroactively, so players who’ve hit a significant bug that prevents progress may want to switch over to public-beta to receive the fix. Further fixes are already being worked on for a second patch. If you have an issue and you don’t see the solution in the list above, the devs may be working on it.

Additional details and temporary solutions for some of the more critical bugs mentioned above are available at the official help site.

